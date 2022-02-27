Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) PT Lowered to $10.00

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 167.38% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.
JSPR stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95.
Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc
