Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) PT Lowered to $10.00

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 167.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

JSPR stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. Abingworth LLP bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,030,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

