Jay Ira Steinfeld Buys 1,000 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $92.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.15. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,087,000 after buying an additional 177,459 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 162,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after buying an additional 86,357 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOOR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

