JB Capital LLC Invests $243,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Aflac by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,666 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 592.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 350,534 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 349,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,202,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,833,000 after purchasing an additional 344,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,516 shares of company stock worth $5,715,309. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $61.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.