JB Capital LLC Invests $348,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after buying an additional 22,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.49.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

