JB Capital LLC Makes New Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,892 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,337,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,091,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,219,000 after acquiring an additional 102,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in British American Tobacco by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,937,000 after purchasing an additional 190,923 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.96) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

