JB Capital LLC Takes $311,000 Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3,745.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 116,101 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $103.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day moving average is $99.97. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

