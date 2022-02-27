JB Capital LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,615,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,110,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 23,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,139 shares of company stock worth $5,582,333. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Southern stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $69.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

