Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €265.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($301.14) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($295.45) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($289.77) price target on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($276.14) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allianz presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €250.67 ($284.85).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €207.45 ($235.74) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €218.50 and a 200 day moving average of €205.75. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

