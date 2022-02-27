Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €30.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($34.66) target price on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.99 ($38.63) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €32.60 ($37.05) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($33.52) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €30.67 ($34.85).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €24.77 ($28.15) on Thursday. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($31.47). The company has a 50-day moving average of €27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.37.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

