Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €43.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on G1A. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.81 ($48.65).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €39.23 ($44.58) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.21. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a PE ratio of 36.66. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €28.51 ($32.40) and a 12-month high of €48.55 ($55.17).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.