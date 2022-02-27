Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Banco Santander in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAN. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674,569 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth about $16,173,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 63.9% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,711 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth about $7,398,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 540.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,091,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.