Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 56,296 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 592.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,801 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,296 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 859 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 84.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,363 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $144,451,000 after purchasing an additional 403,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $6.19 on Friday, reaching $199.93. 3,035,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,448. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of -89.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.92) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.19.

In other Expedia Group news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $2,153,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,043 shares of company stock worth $29,478,799. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

