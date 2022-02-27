Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 451,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,021 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $14,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.29. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

