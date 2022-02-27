Jefferies Group LLC Has $23.87 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,509,750 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $23,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,689,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of UDR by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,283 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,917,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of UDR by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,264,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,918,000 after purchasing an additional 820,849 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.21, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 725.04%.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

