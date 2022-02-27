Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Decreased by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.2% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $7.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.00. 11,339,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,587,084. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.83.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

