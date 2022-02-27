Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cabot Wellington LLC

Cabot Wellington LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.3% of Cabot Wellington LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cabot Wellington LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $7.86 on Friday, reaching $166.00. 11,339,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,587,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.83.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

