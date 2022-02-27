JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,500 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,500 ($34.00) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($33.18) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,038 ($27.72) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($32.64) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.90) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,447.25 ($33.28).

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,000.50 ($27.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,080 ($28.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £153.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.74), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,271,317.83).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

