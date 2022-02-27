JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target to GBX 270

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.67) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.60) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barclays from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.60.

BCS opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47. Barclays has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $12.20.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2174 dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Barclays by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,946 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 433.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barclays by 116.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter worth about $11,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

