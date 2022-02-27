JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Target Price to 106.00

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 107.00 to 106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ADEVF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 173.00 to 165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.25.

Shares of ADEVF opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. Adevinta ASA has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

