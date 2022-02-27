JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Target Price to GBX 2,900

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CCH has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($44.34) to GBX 3,130 ($42.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,010 ($40.94).

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 2,136 ($29.05) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,000.04 ($27.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($38.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,503.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,523.11.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,461 ($33.47) per share, for a total transaction of £3,888.38 ($5,288.15). Insiders have acquired a total of 467 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,292 in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

