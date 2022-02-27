Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Declares Dividend of GBX 9.20

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.13) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JUP stock opened at GBX 210.20 ($2.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 238.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 249.46. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 192.30 ($2.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.40 ($4.21).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JUP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 345 ($4.69) to GBX 290 ($3.94) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.81) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.81) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.