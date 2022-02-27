K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KNT has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

