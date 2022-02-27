Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Kaman alerts:

Shares of KAMN traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 331,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,754. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.85 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Kaman had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaman will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 727.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kaman by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after buying an additional 105,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kaman by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,092,000 after buying an additional 105,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kaman by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,715,000 after buying an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kaman by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kaman by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaman (Get Rating)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.