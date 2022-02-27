KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Lifted to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 105.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

About KAR Auction Services (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.