KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for KBR in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year.

KBR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.00 and a beta of 1.30. KBR has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 488.89%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in KBR by 9,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in KBR by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its holdings in KBR by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

