Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $28,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 172.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 337.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $65.68 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

