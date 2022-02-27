Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $249,000 in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth about $25,069,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Assurant by 343.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Assurant by 48.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 54,430 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $8,489,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $6,452,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $168.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.47 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

