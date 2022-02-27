Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $293,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 18.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 18.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,290,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 83.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 225,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $212.10 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

