Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $310,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $83,966,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $38,981,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $26,428,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 349.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 364,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,209,000 after buying an additional 283,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $126.04 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $127.75. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.03.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

