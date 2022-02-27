Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $194,000 Investment in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,099 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

