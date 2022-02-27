Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,263 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 35.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 63.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $38.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

