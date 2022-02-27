Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,230 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $199,095,000 after buying an additional 198,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $183,137,000 after buying an additional 107,978 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,343,000 after buying an additional 379,303 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,867,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $180,210,000 after buying an additional 265,532 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

