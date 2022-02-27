Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $409,723.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $465,147.54 and approximately $409,723.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.27 or 0.06889986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,754.69 or 1.00193369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00046074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00054387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.