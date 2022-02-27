Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,769 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,773,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after acquiring an additional 596,838 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $132.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.20 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

