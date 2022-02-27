Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,769 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 779,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after purchasing an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 537.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 449,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DGX opened at $132.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day moving average is $148.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $114.20 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

