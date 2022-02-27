Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,469 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of NetApp by 60.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,073,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of NetApp by 31.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NetApp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 51.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,558,000 after buying an additional 511,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,999 shares of company stock worth $3,881,776. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.61.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.30. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.