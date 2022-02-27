Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $84.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

