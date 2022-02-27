Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,908 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,226,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,071,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 406,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,614,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day moving average of $118.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $102.39 and a one year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

