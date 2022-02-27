Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $79.18 and a 52 week high of $82.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

