Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 141,317 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 64,580 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,776 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTAP opened at $80.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.30. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.61.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

