Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 129 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Square by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,630,000 after buying an additional 273,498 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $119.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.38. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

