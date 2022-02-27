Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.290-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $197 million-$203 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.15 million.

KN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Knowles by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Knowles by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 263,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Knowles by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Knowles by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

