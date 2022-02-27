Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KOD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of KOD opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $137.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.60.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 133,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $7,577,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $608,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

