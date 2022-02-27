Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given New €193.00 Price Target at Barclays

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from €192.00 ($218.18) to €193.00 ($219.32) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RDSMY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($232.95) to €182.00 ($206.82) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($232.95) to €190.00 ($215.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke DSM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.33.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

RDSMY stock opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.35.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.