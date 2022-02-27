Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.47.

KR opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. Kroger has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $51,766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

