L.B. Foster (FSTR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect L.B. Foster to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $164.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

