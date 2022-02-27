Lake Street Capital Cuts Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target to $40.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.80.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Stratasys’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

