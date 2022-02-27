Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,511 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 299.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 495,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 92.1% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $46.63 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Lantheus Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.