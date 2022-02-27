Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.24 Million

Analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) to announce $359.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $442.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $250.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPI. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 183,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,853,000 after purchasing an additional 144,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,586,000 after purchasing an additional 210,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

LPI traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,030. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

