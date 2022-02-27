Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $359.24 Million

Brokerages expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) to post sales of $359.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $442.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.10 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $250.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

NYSE:LPI traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.91. 668,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average is $67.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 3.95. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $177,629,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,943,000 after buying an additional 830,143 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $38,044,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,352,000 after buying an additional 259,274 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

